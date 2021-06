Booker registered 25 points (8-22 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 9-11 FT), two rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes in Saturday's win over the Clippers.

Booker scored just 15 points in Game 3 but bounced back here and mustered his third game with at least 20 points in the current series. Despite his strong scoring figures, he hasn't been an efficient scorer and is shooting just 37.5 percent from the field, as well as 22.7 percent from three-point range, in the current Western Conference Finals.