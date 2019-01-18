Suns' Devin Booker: Bounces back with 30-point outing
Booker tallied 30 points (10-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-9 FT), eight assists and two rebounds across 35 minutes Thursday in the Suns' 111-109 loss to the Raptors.
Booker struggled mightily Tuesday in Indiana in his return from a three-game absence due to a back issue, but this performance was more in line with what fantasy managers have come to expect from the fourth-year player. Booker is averaging a career-best 6.9 assists per game on the season and could improve on that mark the rest of the way now that the Suns have expressed more of a willingness to deploy him as a lead ball handler than they had earlier in the campaign.
