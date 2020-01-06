Suns' Devin Booker: Breaks team record

Booker produced 40 points (13-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 13-14 FT), six assists and two rebounds across 37 minutes in Sunday's 121-114 loss to the Grizzlies.

Booker extended his streak of 30-plus points to six, breaking a team record held by Charles Barkey. Despite Booker's heroics, the Suns came up short and will attempt to rebound Friday against the Magic.