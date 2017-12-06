Suns' Devin Booker: Carried off court with groin injury
Booker left Tuesday's game with a strained his left adductor in the fourth quarter, the Associated Press reports. "I'm sure they'll have to do an MRI or something to make sure we take care of him the right way," Suns interim coach Jay Triano said.
Booker had to be helped off the court and couldn't walk under his own power, so it sounds like he'll miss some time. However, we'll know more when he's evaluated on Wednesday. If Booker misses time, Troy Daniels and Josh Jackson would benefit with more minutes, while T.J. Warren could see his usage rise as well. Booker can be considered highly questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Wizards.
