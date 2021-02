Booker notched 33 points (13-24 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Suns.

Booker continues to be the driving force in the Suns offense, having notched 20-plus points in nine straight games, with five 30-point efforts in that span. His contributions in other categories -- particularly assists -- have taken a dip compared to last season, but he's still averaging 25.0 points per game with a career-high 50.3 field-goal percentage.