Booker had 24 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 12-14 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Clippers.

Booker finished the game as the Suns' leading scorer, but he was far from effective -- in fact, he conquered 50 percent of his points from the charity stripe. Even though Booker had an off night shooting the rock, he still found a way to get the job done and has been playing very well of late, as he has scored at least 20 points in each of his last seven games -- including five outings with at least 30 points during that span.