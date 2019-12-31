Suns' Devin Booker: Cleans up from charity stripe

Booker put up 33 points (9-19 FG, 15-15 FT) to go with seven assists and six rebounds in 38 minutes Monday in the Suns' 122-116 win over the Trail Blazers.

Since returning from a three-game absence Dec. 20, Booker hasn't gotten comfortable firing away from long range. In fact, he's drilled only two of his 21 three-point attempts in his first six games back, and Monday's contest marked the first time all season he failed to even try a shot from distance. Booker at least made up for the lack of three-point production and defensive stats by getting nearly half of his scoring from the charity stripe, boosting his season-long free-throw percentage to a career-high 90.6 percent.