Suns' Devin Booker: Cleared to play Saturday
Booker (thumb) will play Saturday against the Kings, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
As expected, Booker will take the court despite a thumb injury. Over his past three appearances, he's averaging 21.3 points, 6.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 35.3 minutes.
