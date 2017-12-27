Suns' Devin Booker: Cleared to play Tuesday
Booker (groin) will play and start Tuesday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Booker missed the last nine games with a groin strain, but was able to go through a full practice Sunday and has now been cleared to play Tuesday as expected. He'll immediately reclaim his starting role at shooting guard and the Suns aren't reporting any sort of restrictions, though expect coach Jay Triano to keep a close eye on the team's superstar. Fantasy owners should feel comfortable activating Booker now that he's back to full strength. In the corresponding move, Josh Jackson will head back into a slightly smaller bench role. Troy Daniels will also likely see less minutes in the backcourt as well.
