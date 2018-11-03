Suns' Devin Booker: Cleared to play vs. Raptors
Booker (hamstring) is available to play Friday against Toronto, Gerald Bourguet of the Phoenix Suns reports.
It was reported earlier in the day that Booker would "probably" take the court, and he will in fact play after missing three straight games with a hamstring issue. Through four games this season, he's pouring in 25.7 points across 35.2 minutes per contest.
