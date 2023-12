Booker (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

Booker will be returning from a one-game absence, and that's a huge relief to a Phoenix team that will be without Bradley Beal (back) and Eric Gordon (knee). Booker posted a dud in his most recent game with eight points on 2-of-12 shooting versus the Raptors on Wednesday, but he was red hot in the games prior to that one.