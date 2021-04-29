Booker scored 21 points (9-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and grabbed four rebounds while dishing three assists across 37 minutes in a 109-101 win over the Clippers on Wednesday.

It was a relatively quiet game by Booker's standards, but the star guard had plenty of reason to celebrate as the victory clinched Phoenix's spot in the postseason for the first time since 2010 -- when he was only 14 years old. While Booker's scoring and assist production have slipped a bit this season, his partnership with Chris Paul has proven to be rousing success. Booker has remained the central scorer for the Suns' offense, averaging 25.4 points per game on the campaign.