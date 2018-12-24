Suns' Devin Booker: Close to a double-double Sunday
Booker tallied 25 points (10-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, and two rebounds in 30 minutes during Sunday's 111-103 loss to the Nets.
Booker came within one assist of a double-double Sunday, dropping 25 points in the loss. Despite the shooting guard tag, he continues to be the primary ball-handler for the Suns which certainly adds to his overall fantasy value. He is still learning how to close games and has made some questionable decisions over the past couple of games. As soon as he has some more trust in his teammates, the offense will start to flow and he will likely become one of the league leaders in assists.
