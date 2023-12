Booker closed Tuesday's 119-116 win over the Warriors with 32 points (12-23 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes.

Booker carried the team with Kevin Durant (ankle) out for a second straight game. He fought off an uncharacteristically solid game from Golden State's bench and contributed in every major category. The All-Star is obviously a universal must-start in all fantasy formats.