Booker turned in 21 points (5-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-13 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a steal across 35 minutes in Sunday's 123-110 loss to the Lakers.
Booker cooled off after an excellent 31-point effort against the Cavaliers, and he needed a productive night from the charity stripe to salvage his stat line in the loss. He also pulled a disappearing act for most of the fourth quarter, which capped his potential upside.
