Booker (groin) continues to progress in on-court activity, and his status will be updated game by game, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Booker has already been ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks but will have his first chance to return in Friday's matchup with Boston. The star guard hasn't played since Dec. 25 due to a left groin strain. However, it seems likely that Booker will take the floor in early-to-mid February.