Suns' Devin Booker: Considered day-to-day

Booker (back) is considered day-to-day with back spasms and didn't practice Monday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Booker exited the Suns' most recent contest early against the Hornets on Sunday due to experiencing back pain. It turns out that the pain was back spasms, and the Kentucky product will be treated as day-to-day moving forward. If Booker feels alright leading up to Tuesday's matchup against Sacramento, there's a great chance that he won't miss any contests as a result of his injury. Booker has had the injury bug so far throughout his fourth year in the league this season, missing a total of 10 games. Teammate Josh Jackson benefited the most of Booker's early exit Sunday and could likely start if Booker is inactive Tuesday.