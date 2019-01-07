Suns' Devin Booker: Considered day-to-day
Booker (back) is considered day-to-day with back spasms and didn't practice Monday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Booker exited the Suns' most recent contest early against the Hornets on Sunday due to experiencing back pain. It turns out that the pain was back spasms, and the Kentucky product will be treated as day-to-day moving forward. If Booker feels alright leading up to Tuesday's matchup against Sacramento, there's a great chance that he won't miss any contests as a result of his injury. Booker has had the injury bug so far throughout his fourth year in the league this season, missing a total of 10 games. Teammate Josh Jackson benefited the most of Booker's early exit Sunday and could likely start if Booker is inactive Tuesday.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.