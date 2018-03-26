Suns' Devin Booker: Considered questionable Monday
The Suns are listing Booker (hand) as questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics.
Booker has been sidelined for the past four games with the right hand sprain, but interim head coach Jay Triano expressed optimism prior to the Suns' 105-99 loss Saturday against the Magic that the star guard could be ready to go Monday. The Suns will likely evaluate Booker after morning shootaround before having a better idea on the 21-year-old's status. If Booker gains clearance to play, he would likely reprise his starting role in the backcourt and take on a normal minutes load, resulting in fewer opportunities for Troy Daniels. While Booker has been sidelined the past four games, Daniels has sparked the Suns with averages of 17.0 points (on 46 percent shooting from the field), 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 three-pointers in 30.3 minutes per contest.
