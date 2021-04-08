Booker tallied 35 points (13-31 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 44 minutes in Wednesday's 117-113 overtime win over Utah.

Booker couldn't get his shot to fall from deep, but he finished with a team-high 35 points in the victory over the team with the NBA's top record. The All-Star guard has finished with at least 32 points in four straight contests and is averaging 37.0 points per game over that stretch. He ranks 10th in the NBA with 26.1 points per contest on the season.