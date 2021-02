Booker provided 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, seven rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 38 minutes in Sunday's 100-91 win over the Celtics.

Since his return from injury, Booker's logged four efficient games, and Sunday marked his first double-double of the season. That achievement is an example of Booker's regression as an elite guard this season, but his recent string of games is an encouraging trend in the right direction.