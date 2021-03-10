Suns general manager James Jones suggested Tuesday that Booker (knee) will likely be ready to play when Phoenix begins its second-half schedule Thursday in Portland, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. "He's good. We'll re-evaluate [Booker's sprained left knee]. He could've played if he had to," Jones said of Booker, whose injury forced him out of last weekend's NBA All-Star Game.

Though Booker missed out on playing in his second straight All-Star Game, Jones intimated that the star shooting guard was held out with an eye on preserving his health heading into the second half. Booker is still being listed as day-to-day, but assuming he's able to practice Wednesday without any major discomfort, he'll have a good chance at suiting up Thursday.