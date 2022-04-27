Booker (hamstring) could return for Thursday's Game 6 or, if necessary, Saturday's Game 7 against the Pelicans, though he's expected to be listed as out for Game 6, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Initial reports indicated Booker could miss 2-3 weeks, which would have put his return sometime into the second round, but he's progressed better than expected and could return later this series. A Game 6 victory by the Suns would certainly help Booker not risk a Game 7 return and potential aggravation of the injury. We'll likely learn more about a potential Game 7 return sometime after Game 6, and it seems likely he'll be on a minutes limit if available for the potentially-necessary matchup Saturday.