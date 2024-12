Booker (groin) could return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Booker has missed the past five games for the Suns, but he participated in a 5-on-5 scrimmage at Monday's practice. Coach Mike Budenholzer also noted that Booker fared well, and the coach sounded optimistic about the guard's chances of returning to game action soon.