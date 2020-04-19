Suns' Devin Booker: Could see more work at point guard
Suns coach Monty Williams said Thursday that he wants to explore using Booker (hip) at point guard more when the NBA season resumes, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Ricky Rubio's arrival in Phoenix this season has limited Booker to almost exclusively to an off-ball role, with the 23-year-old having logged just one percent of his minutes at point guard in 2019-20 compared to 15 percent in 2018-19 and five percent in 2017-18. In order to open up more time for Booker to initiate the offense, Williams may have to get creative in staggering minutes between Rubio and Booker. Any minor uptick in minutes on the ball could translate into an uptick in usage for Booker, whose 29.1 percent rate for the season is his lowest since 2017-18.
