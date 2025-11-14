Booker produced 33 points (12-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and seven assists over 29 minutes during Thursday's 133-98 victory over the Pacers.

Booker turned in yet another strong scoring effort, combining with teammate Dillon Brooks for 65 points. Booker was particularly impressive during the third quarter, when he tacked on 14 points, including a pair of triples. He's poured in 30-plus points in seven of 13 appearances this season and has also provided consistent value in the assist column.