Head coach Monty Williams indicated Saturday that Booker is considered day-to-day with left hamstring tightness, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Booker played 36 minutes in Friday's game versus the Pelicans but has struggled with his shot over the last three games, failing to top 20 points in any of them. Perhaps the hamstring issue can explain the shooting woes, and the star guard's status should be one worth keeping an eye on ahead of the tilt.