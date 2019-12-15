Suns' Devin Booker: Day-to-day
Booker (forearm) is considered day-to-day heading into Monday's game against Portland, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Contrary to the initial report, Booker is day-to-day going forward. He's dealing with a right forearm bruise that he sustained during Wednesday's tilt with Memphis. If he's held out, look for Mikal Bridges to get a second-straight start.
