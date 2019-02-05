Suns' Devin Booker: Dealing with hamstring tightness

Booker was held out down the stretch of Monday's game against Houston due to tightness in his right hamstring, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Booker finished the game with 19 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes being sidelined for key minutes in the fourth quarter. The 22-year-old was reportedly dealing with a cramp, although given his injury history, it's possible his status for Wednesday's matchup in Utah could be impacted by the issue. Expect an update on Booker's status closer to tipoff.