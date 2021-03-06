Booker won't play in the All-Star Game on Sunday due to a left knee sprain, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Booker briefly exited Thursday's win over the Warriors due to a knee injury but was able to return to the contest. However, he'll be held out of the All-Star Game, while Mike Conley will take his place. It's not yet clear whether Booker's injury will impact his availability for Thursday's matchup against the Trail Blazers.
