Coach Frank Vogel said Booker was limited during Sunday's practice due to a sore toe, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Booker didn't play in Thursday's preseason finale due to the issue as well, but Vogel wasn't too concerned, saying his star shooting guard should be fine. Further clarity on Booker's availability for the regular-season opener versus Golden State on Tuesday should surface when Phoenix has to release its first official injury report of the season Monday.