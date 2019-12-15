Suns' Devin Booker: Deemed day-to-day

Booker (forearm) is considered day-to-day heading into Monday's game against Portland, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Booker sustained a bruised forearm in Wednesday's loss to Memphis and was forced to sit for the first time all season in Saturday's overtime loss to San Antonio. The game off apparently wasn't enough for Booker to fully overcome the injury, leaving his status muddled heading into the final game of the Suns' homestand. Mikal Bridges started in place of Booker on Saturday and will likely remain on the top unit again Monday if the Suns' leading scorer can't go.