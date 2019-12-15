Suns' Devin Booker: Deemed day-to-day
Booker (forearm) is considered day-to-day heading into Monday's game against Portland, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Booker sustained a bruised forearm in Wednesday's loss to Memphis and was forced to sit for the first time all season in Saturday's overtime loss to San Antonio. The game off apparently wasn't enough for Booker to fully overcome the injury, leaving his status muddled heading into the final game of the Suns' homestand. Mikal Bridges started in place of Booker on Saturday and will likely remain on the top unit again Monday if the Suns' leading scorer can't go.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...