Booker racked up 21 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-11 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Friday's 123-119 loss to the Thunder.

The 29-year-old guard churned out his usual rock-steady production. Booker hasn't scored fewer than 16 points in any game this season, and through 14 contests in November he's averaged 23.8 points, 7.0 assists, 4.5 boards, 1.4 threes and 1.2 steals.