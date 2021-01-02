Booker tallied 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in a win over Denver on Friday.

Booker didn't contribute much in the way of peripheral stats and committed a game-high eight turnovers, but he was efficient from the field and knocked down three shots from deep. The All-Star guard is shooting a career-best 49.0 percent this season, but playing next to Chris Paul has caused his offensive numbers to drop in comparison to last season, as he is averaging just 20.5 points and 3.8 assists per contest.