Booker registered 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and a block across 34 minutes in Monday's win over the Rockets.

Booker posted his ninth straight games with more than 20 points, and the star shooting guard has reached the 30-point plateau five times during that stretch as well. Booker remains the undisputed go-to player on offense for the Suns, and he's averaging a robust 31.0 points per game during that nine-game stretch.