Booker finished Sunday's 116-114 loss to the Lakers with 27 points (7-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 13-16 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes.

Booker was cleared to return from a groin injury after missing his team's last three games, and he managed to lead Phoenix in scoring despite failing to connect from downtown. He instead focused on driving to the hoop, which resulted in a season-high 16 attempts from the charity stripe. Booker's shooting numbers have been a concern of late, as he's knocking down just 38.6 percent of his attempts from the field and 23.1 percent from deep over his last seven appearances.