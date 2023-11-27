Booker closed with 28 points (10-25 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Sunday's 116-113 victory over the Knicks.

Booker had a double-double for the second time in his last three games, and he's benefiting from an uptick in usage due to the absences of both Kevin Durant (foot) and Bradley Beal (back). If the star duo remains out for Wednesday's tilt against the Raptors, then Booker should be in line for another massive performance. He's averaging 29.4 points, 7.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game over his last five contests.