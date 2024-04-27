Booker accumulated 23 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 42 minutes during Friday's 126-109 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Booker finished just two assists away from recording a double-double in Game 3, and the star guard will need to be at his best Sunday if the Suns want to avoid getting swept in the first round. Booker's scoring numbers have increased with each passing game in the series, though this was the first time he surpassed the 20-point plateau.