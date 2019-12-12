Suns' Devin Booker: Dishes out 10 assists

Booker had 15 points (6-17 FG, 0-3 3PT, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 loss against the Grizzlies.

Booker averages over six assists per game and he has looked impressive as a playmaker, something that should boost his value considerably as he is already one of the top scorers in the league. Averaging 7.2 dimes per game over his last five games, Booker will try to extend that run of play Saturday against the Spurs.