Suns' Devin Booker: Dishes out 12 dimes

Booker racked up 23 points (8-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 assists, five rebounds and one steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 127-117 win over the Blazers.

Booker led the Suns in assists with 12, something odd considering he was playing alongside Ricky Rubio in the backcourt, and the star shooting guard has made strides as a playmaker of late. Booker has notched double-digit assists in four of his last six games, and he supplements that with 21.7 points per game. One area where he needs to improve is his field-goal percentage, however, as he's making just 40.4 percent of his shots and 32.5 percent of his three-point attempts during that six-game stretch.