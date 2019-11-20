Suns' Devin Booker: Dishes out eight dimes
Booker had 30 points (10-20 FG, 3-6 3PT, 7-8 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 120-116 loss at the Kings.
The star shooting guard extended his impressive scoring streak of 20 or more points to 11 games, and he has done it at a very efficient rate since he is hitting 55.7 percent of his field goals and 55.6 percent of his three-point shots over that span. He should remain as Phoenix's main scoring threat in a potentially high-scoring matchup Thursday against New Orleans.
