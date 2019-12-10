Suns' Devin Booker: Dishes out seven assists

Booker had 26 points (11-20 FG, 3-7 3PT, 1-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 125-109 win over the Timberwolves.

Booker has dished out at least five assists in all but twice of his last 16 appearances, and it's clear he is taking more and more playmaking responsibilities this season. That should only boost his fantasy value since he is already scoring 25.2 points while shooting 50.4 percent from the field over that 16-game span. Expect him to extend that strong run of play Wednesday at home against the Grizzlies.