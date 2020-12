Booker totaled 16 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists and a rebound across 24 minutes in Saturday's 119-105 loss to the Jazz.

Expectations are high for Booker and the Suns, who mounted an improbable run in Orlando and fell just short of the playoffs. The addition of Chris Paul provides a solid veteran presence in the backcourt, and both Booker and Deandre Ayton stand to benefit from his arrival.