Suns' Devin Booker: Doesn't return due to back issue
Booker (back) exited the Suns' 119-113 loss to the Hornets on Sunday after playing 12 minutes and didn't return, finishing with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three assists.
Booker's early exit snapped his streak of 11 straight games with at least 20 points, which was the second-longest such stretch of his career. Coach Igor Kokoskov told the Associated Press after the game that Booker's availability for Tuesday's game against the Kings remains up in the air, with the Suns presumably set to re-evaluate him Monday before determining his status. Josh Jackson, who started the second half in place of Booker and finished with 22 points, six rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes, would likely benefit the most if Booker is forced to miss any further time.
