Booker provided 35 points (13-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 112-95 victory over the Clippers.

With totals of 28, 33 and 35 points to begin the season, there appears to be no stopping the All-Star's run of production. the only stat that is currently performing under his career average is rebounds, but that number is likely to balance out soon.