Booker posted 27 points (9-21 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 115-94 win over the Spurs.

The Suns never trailed against the short-handed Spurs, and Booker led Phoenix in scoring despite shooting only 20 percent beyond the arc. The All-Star padded his line with good secondary numbers and eight free throws. Despite the lukewarm shooting performance Booker currently enjoys one of the league's best field goal percentages among shooting guards, trailing only Jalen Williams, DeMar DeRozan and Bradley Beal with a conversion rate of 49.7 percent.