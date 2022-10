Booker posted 35 points (13-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 112-95 victory over the Clippers.

Through Phoenix's first three games, Booker is connecting on 53.1 percent of his threes en route to 30.5 points per game. He had an answer for everyone the Clippers sent his way Sunday. Despite the fledging season, Booker has dark-horse MVP upside.