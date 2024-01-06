Booker amassed 20 points (9-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 113-97 victory over Miami.

Grayson Allen carried the Suns on offense and Bradley Beal sniffed a triple-double. Still, Booker made his presence felt as well, recording double-digit assists for the seventh time this season and being a reliable scoring threat even on a subpar shooting performance. After all, Booker needed 19 shots to score 20 points, which is uncharacteristic for him. Booker will probably remain as Phoenix's main playmaker going forward, especially with Kevin Durant (hamstring) out, but that shouldn't impact his scoring numbers. Over his last 10 appearances, Booker is averaging 23.8 points, 7.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 46 percent from the field.