Suns' Devin Booker: Double-doubles in crucial win

Booker tallied 32 points (14-23 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and two steals in 41 minutes during Saturday's 112-110 victory over the Kings.

Booker took over in Saturday's game, helping the Suns to their first victory in their past nine games. He has been a top-35 player in nine-category leagues this season, a little disappointing when all is said and done. There is certainly scope for him to build on his solid start and he could end as a top-20 player come April.