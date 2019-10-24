Suns' Devin Booker: Double-doubles in opener
Booker totaled 22 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes Wednesday against Sacramento.
Booker had an excellent regular-season debut Wednesday, recording his first double-double of the year and leading the Suns to a 124-95 win over Sacramento. In addition to his strong fantasy line, Booker tied for the team lead in net rating, recording a plus-25 in his 32 minutes of run. Once again, the star shooting guard will get every opportunity to fire away and will likely be amongst the league-leaders in scoring.
