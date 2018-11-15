Suns' Devin Booker: Double-doubles in upset victory

Booker turned in 13 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 assists, four rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in the Suns' 116-96 win over the Spurs on Wednesday.

Not having the sharpest night as a shooter, Booker instead became quite the facilitator. The fourth-year guard has actually been in a multi-game slump from the field, as he's now shot under 40.0 percent in three straight contests. However, the 22-year-old naturally possesses the talent to break out of his funk on any given night, and in the interim, he's dishing out enough dimes to average a career-best 6.9 assists through his first 11 games.